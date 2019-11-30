A joint committee to be set up between Iran, Afghanistan for organizing border regions

The construction operation of Khaf-Herat railroad will be completed until restoration of peace and security in Afghanistan as soon as possible, he added,

He made the remarks on Fri. in his meeting with the Deputy Transport Minister of Afghanistan Sheikh Ahmad Matin and emphasized the need for the development of relations between Iran and neighboring states especially Afghanistan.

He pointed out that the regional countries should solve their problems themselves inside the region and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran has always stressed to the sustainability of peace and stability in Afghanistan for progress and development of that country and will spare no effort materialize objectives in this regard.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami pointed to the construction operation of Khaf-Herat Railroad and added, “drastic measures were taken in the past for the completion of this railroad and it is hoped that this railroad will be put into operation upon restoration of peace and security in this country.”

He further noted that a joint expert-level committee will be launched for organizing three border regions between Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan in line with solving relevant problems.

