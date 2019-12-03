  1. Culture
3 December 2019 - 09:06

Iranian filmmaker joins juries at 15th ISIFF in Bangladesh

Iranian filmmaker joins juries at 15th ISIFF in Bangladesh

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – Iranian director of award-winning short films, Saeid Nejati, has been selected as part of the jury panel for the international competition section of the 15th International Short and Independent Film Festival (ISIFF) in Bangladesh.

A graduate of cinema from Sureh University, Saeid Nejati has previously served on the jury panels at several film festivals such as the 19th Izmir International Short Film Festival, Tehran short Film Festival and Iran Cinema Celebration.

Established in 1988, the International Short & Independent Film Festival Dhaka aims at creating a platform for solidarity and better understanding among the independent short and documentary filmmakers from Asia and other part of the globe irrespective of nationality, creed, color and gender, according to the event’s organizers.

The festival is a biennial, non-competitive event and funded entirely by non-government private sector sponsors.

Its 15th edition will take place from December 7 to 13.

MS/4786258

News Code 152966

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News