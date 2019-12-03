Iranian filmmaker joins juries at 15th ISIFF in Bangladesh

A graduate of cinema from Sureh University, Saeid Nejati has previously served on the jury panels at several film festivals such as the 19th Izmir International Short Film Festival, Tehran short Film Festival and Iran Cinema Celebration.

Established in 1988, the International Short & Independent Film Festival Dhaka aims at creating a platform for solidarity and better understanding among the independent short and documentary filmmakers from Asia and other part of the globe irrespective of nationality, creed, color and gender, according to the event’s organizers.

The festival is a biennial, non-competitive event and funded entirely by non-government private sector sponsors.

Its 15th edition will take place from December 7 to 13.

