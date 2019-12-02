'Seven and A Half' goes to Black Movie filmfest. in Switzerland

Written and directed by Navid Mahmoudi, and produced by his brother Jamshid Mahmoudi, the feature will have its third international screening in Geneva, following its premiere at Busan film festival in South Korea and its second screening in Australia’s Sydney.

The film, which is said to be quite different from Mahmoudis’ previous works, is the story of seven Iranian and Afghan girls narrated in seven episodes in the format of plan-sequence. ‘Seven and A Half’ is the story of seven girls whose weddings are on the same night, but each are dealing with a different issue of their own.

The Geneva International Independent Film Festival Black Movie is committed to defend Asian, African, Oriental and South American productions that stand out for their liberty of tone, their cinematographic qualities, their audacity, according to the event’s organizers.

The program includes filmmaking in all forms: fiction, documentary, experimental, animation, feature films and short films.

‘Seven and A Half’ will have three screenings in Geneva, with the presence of the film’s director.

The 21st edition of the festival is slated for January 2020.

