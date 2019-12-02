'Charcoal' to vie at Chennai filmfest. in India

‘Charcoal’ narrates the story of Gheirat, who makes charcoals in a border village in Iranian province of Azerbaijan. His son Yashar, who is in prison, comes home on furlough for his sister’s wedding. But the sudden disappearance of Yashar throws Gheirat’s life into a major challenge.

The film will take part at the international competition section of the 17th Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) in India, slated for 12-19 December 2019.

'The Warden' directed by Nima Javidi, is another Iranian feature taking part at the festival. The film, about an authoritarian prison warden in charge of finding a runaway inmate, has recently won an award at the International Crime and Punishment Film Festival (ICAPFF) in Istanbul, Turkey.

Chennai film festival, according to the event's organizers, provides a common platform for the film fraternity to show its expression through films; understanding other cultures and project the excellence of this art form; contribute to the understanding and appreciation of film cultures of the different nations in the context of the social and cultural ethos; and promote friendship and cooperation among peoples of the world.

The CIFF provides awards in the following categories: The Best Film in Tamil; The Second Best Film; Special Jury Award for Individual Excellence; Online Film Buff Award; and Amitabh Bachchan Youth Icon Award.

