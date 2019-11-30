New IAEA chief to take a hardline approach to Iran: NHK

In an interview with NHK, the next chief of the International Atomic Energy Agency says he will take a fair but stern stance on nuclear development, including Iran's.

Grossi said that he wants to develop a constructive relationship with the Iranians. He stressed the IAEA needs to address their nuclear development seriously.

NHK's report has cited analysts as saying that Grossi's position on Iran is similar to that of the US. Observers are focusing on how tough he can be with Iran.

Rafael Grossi is set to take office as director general of the UN nuclear watchdog on Tuesday. The agency's board appointed him to the post in October, following the death of the previous chief Yukiya Amano in July.

