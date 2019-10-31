Iran FM spox urges IAEA to conduct its intl. missions impartially

Congratulating Rafael Mariano Grossi on taking office as the new Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and wishing him luck in his serious post, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi expressed hoped that the IAEA would carry out its duties and delicate international missions impartially and professionally to the utmost.

He also pointed to the very sensitive and important responsibility that the IAEA member states have put on the IAEA in the fields of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation as well as the promotion of peaceful nuclear cooperation.

The spokesman also highlighted the IAEA’s unique role in relation to the nuclear aspects of the JCPOA and the Agency’s significant role in Iran’s peaceful nuclear cooperation with the other member states, adding, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to maintain and expand constructive interaction and cooperation with the Agency, coupled with goodwill and mutual respect and on the basis of the body’s (IAEA’s) professional accuracy and neutrality.”

The board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday appointed Rafael Mariano Grossi as new director general.

"In a meeting open to representatives of all IAEA Member States, the 35-nation Board of Governors appointed by acclamation Mr Grossi as Director General, to serve for four years from 3 December," the agency said in a statement.

