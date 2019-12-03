Araghchi delivers Pres. Rouhani's message to Japanese PM

On a visit to Japan on Tuesday, Abbas Araghchi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister, held a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, during which he delivered a letter from President Hassan Rouhani to Mr. Abe.

The Japanese prime minister thanked President Rouhani for the message and referred to his visit to Tehran earlier this year and welcomed the meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as well as the Iranian president, and welcomed the continuation of political consultations between the two countries.

After delivering President Rouhani's letter to Mr. Abe, the Iranian diplomat explained the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA. Araghchi also declared Iran's readiness to return to fully abiding by its commitments to the JCPOA if sanctions are lifted.

The special envoy of President Rouhani also referred to the peace initiative as outlined by the Iranian president at the UN General Assembly back in September, saying "in order to maintain security, peace, and stability in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, Iran invites all countries affected by the developments in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz to support the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE)."

He described Mr. Abe's visit to Iran as a turning point in the relations between the two countries and said "as far as this issue is concerned and given Japan's unique role, we are ready to cooperate and consult with Tokyo on this."

