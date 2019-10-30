  1. Politics
30 October 2019 - 09:21

Argentina’s Rafael Grossi appointed as new IAEA chief

TEHRAN, Oct. 30 (MNA) – Argentina’s Rafael Grossi has been elected to head the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) following the death of the former head, Japan’s Yukiya Amano in July.

Grossi beat Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta on Tuesday to become the director-general of the UN nuclear watchdog, according to the IAEA’s report.

He received 24 votes to Feruta’s 10 from the IAEA’s 35-member Board of Governors in the third official round of voting, reaching the two-thirds majority needed to become the new director-general.

Grossi will be appointed by board meeting, open to all of the IAEA’s 171 member states, on Wednesday, after which a general conference is expected to approve the decision. The appointment is for a term of four years.

Feruta had been the organization’s acting director-general since the death of Amano, who had led the agency since 2009. He died at age 72 on 18 July 2019.

