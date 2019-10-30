Argentina’s Rafael Grossi appointed as new IAEA chief

Grossi beat Romanian diplomat Cornel Feruta on Tuesday to become the director-general of the UN nuclear watchdog, according to the IAEA’s report.

He received 24 votes to Feruta’s 10 from the IAEA’s 35-member Board of Governors in the third official round of voting, reaching the two-thirds majority needed to become the new director-general.

Grossi will be appointed by board meeting, open to all of the IAEA’s 171 member states, on Wednesday, after which a general conference is expected to approve the decision. The appointment is for a term of four years.

Feruta had been the organization’s acting director-general since the death of Amano, who had led the agency since 2009. He died at age 72 on 18 July 2019.

MNA/PR