Trade volume exchange between Iran, Kyrgyzstan at $44mn

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Islamic Republic of Iran and Kyrgyzstan for the determination of goods rail transit and tariff of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

He made the remarks on Tue. in the “15th Iran-Kyrgyzstan Economic Cooperation Commission” and said, “the two countries of Iran and Kyrgyzstan do not have any restriction for the promotion of bilateral ties. Presently, the two countries have established friendly and amicable ties with each other, the issue of which provides suitable ways for the development of economic ties.”

A 10-year cooperation document is the legal basis for cooperation of these two countries which was inked between presidents of Iran and Kyrgyzstan in 2016, he added.

As one of members of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), which was signed between Iran and EAEU, can boost relations between Iran and Kyrgyzstan, Eslami added.

He went on to say that PTA can promote bilateral ties between the two countries of Iran and Kyrgyzstan.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami put the current volume of trade exchanged between Iran and Kyrgyzstan at $44 million.

Kyrgyzstan has created a suitable opportunity for the Islamic Republic of Iran for exporting technical-engineering services to this country especially in road-construction field.

For his part, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Transport and Roads Janat Beishenov called for the removal of trade barriers facing the two countries in line with promoting ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

MNA/4787517