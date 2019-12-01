IRISL plays an important role in reviving maritime Silk Road

He made the remarks on Sun. in his meeting with the Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) and pointed to the significance of Shanghai port as the most important and largest trade port in the world and added, “IRISL can play an outstanding and leading role in the revival of the maritime Silk Road between Iran and China.”

He pointed to the high capacities and capabilities of cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and China within the framework of “One Belt – One Road (OBOR) and added, “extraordinary and special significance of Chinese government to this plan has provided suitable ways for the strengthening bilateral cooperation and collaboration.”

In this meeting, Chief Executive of IRISL Modaress Khiyabani expounded on the programs and planning made for facilitating bulky and containerized transport and placed special emphasis on clarifying practical strategies for the removal of problems facing traders and merchants.”

At the end of this meeting, merchants and members attending the session exchanged their views on the way of cooperation and more interaction with the Islamic Republic of Iran in order to remove obstacles.

MNA/IRN83576315