Oil products exports form Shahid Rajaee port at 6mn tons in 8 months

“In the said time, the exported volume shows a growth of 28.3 percent,” he added.

As he also informed, 23.54 million tons of non-oil products were exported from the Iranian port, which is the biggest container port at the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz.

In this period, above 51.25 million tons of oil and non-oil products were transferred through Shahid Rajaee port, according to the official, registering a boost of 1.1 percent annually.

Shahid Rajaie, in southern Iran, is one of the main transit routes linking Central Asia to Eastern Europe. It accounts for 90% of Iran’s cargo traffic.

Launched in 1985, the port has expanded every year thereafter. Today it is connected to 80 top ports across the world. The significance of this port lies in its large capacity, including its location in the Persian Gulf, container terminal, fuel bunkering, access to 24 kilometers of railroads and round-the-clock truck transportation.

MNA/