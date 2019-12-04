Iran, Russia review expansion of maritime ties

He met and held talks with Yury Tsvetkov, Head of Russia’s Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation on the expansion of maritime and port cooperation, exchange of port cooperation protocols, and joint investments in the two countries' ports.

Both parties emphasized the need to expand joint investment based on ports development, remove barriers for shipping companies and increase shipping in the Caspian Sea.

The volume of maritime exchange between Iran and Russia is more than 2,700 tons per year. It is predicted to increase to over 5,400 tons after the implementation of maritime transportation development protocol.

