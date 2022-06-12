”The Sea” wins award at Madrid Intl. Independent Film Fest

"The Sea” written and directed by Sahra Ramezanian and produced by Ilia Shams and Mohammad Kazem Shiran won the grand audience award at Madrid International Independent Film Festival (FICIMAD).

“A few friends are planning to travel to the north of the country and are preparing for this trip, but ...”, reads the synopsis of the short piece.

This Iranian filmmaker has directed the short film "The Sea" as her first work.

Farzaneh Salahshour, Farzad Alavi, Pouya Haghighi, and Sahra Ramezanian are the cast members of the short film.

FICIMAD is an annual international competition that accepts films from all over the globe, offering awards in various categories.

The Madrid International Independent Film Festival was held on 9 June 2022 in Madrid, Spain.

