Over 1 ton of illicit drugs busted in Tehran

Anti-narcotics Police Chief of Tehran province Colonel Mohammad Bakhshandeh said on Sunday that 750 kilograms hashish has been seized by police forces during their patrol in the streets of Tehran.

The captured consignment was found in a car that was left in one of the streets of the capital, he added.

In this regard, one smuggler has been arrested and the car seized during this operation, he said.

According to the police chief, some 317 kilograms of hashish and 39 kilograms of opium were confiscated in another operation in Tehran-Qom road.

Two smugglers have been seized and handed to judiciary officials as well, he added.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

