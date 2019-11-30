176kg illicit drugs seized in Yazd

Head of the anti-narcotics police of the Yazd province, Colonel Ali Afkhami, broke out the news on Saturday, noting that 147 kg of opium and 29.6 kg of Hashish were seized during a surprise operation.

The commander added that two smugglers were arrested and handed to judiciary officials as well.

According to official figures, in 2018 Iran confiscated more than 800 tons of illicit drugs. Tehran maintains the global fight against drugs should not be politicized and blames the US for turning a blind eye to the production and export of illegal drugs in Afghanistan.

