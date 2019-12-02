  1. Politics
2 December 2019 - 10:12

Police seize two drug cargoes in Yazd

TEHRAN, Dec. 02 (MNA) – Anti-narcotic police have seized two consignments of opium with a combined volume of 297 kilograms in the main routes of Yazd province.

Anti-Narcotics Police Chief Yazd Colonel Ali Afkhami broke the news on Monday, saying the illicit hauls, coming from the southeastern parts of the country, were on the way to the capital Tehran.

Two culprits were detained during the operation, he added.

According to the police chief, the anti-narcotics forces have busted a total of 25 tons of different illegal drugs in the province since the beginning of the current Iranian year (March, 21).

Yazd province is the main route connecting the central parts of Iran to the southeastern regions.

