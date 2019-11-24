  1. Politics
Iranian police bust 500kg of opium in Kerman province

BAM, Nov. 24 (MNA) – Iran’s anti-narcotics police forces have captured 547 kilograms of opium in the routes to the city of Bam, the central province of Kerman, a provincial police commander said on Sunday.

Second Brigadier General Abdolreza Nazeri said that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces traced the haul of the illicit drugs, in a truck, which was destined for the central and northern parts of Iran.

The police chief noted that the illegal load had entered Kerman province from the eastern provinces, which border Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

