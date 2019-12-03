  1. Politics
Over 400 kilograms of illicit drugs seized in Zahedan

TEHRAN, Dec. 03 (MNA) – The Prosecutor General of Zahedan said that over 400 kilograms of narcotics have been seized in Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran.

Ali Movahedi Rad, the Prosecutor General of Zahedan said on Tuesday that following comprehensive intelligence activities, the police forces of Zahedan have dismantled a drug trafficking gang.

240 kilograms of crystal and 204 kilograms of hashish have been confiscated during the operation, he added.

Three smugglers have been arrested in this regard, he said.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trades originating from Afghanistan in the past four decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

