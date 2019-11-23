Iranian chemical weapon victims to attend OPCW annual conf.

Hassan Saaki, a senior director at the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs of Iran, made the announcement on Saturday, saying that a number of war veterans, who have long been suffering the excruciating effects of chemical weapons since the 1980s, will take part at the 24th Conference of the State Parties of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), scheduled for November 25-29.

The official added that the group will deliver a comprehensive presentation about the harmful effects of chemical weapons on humans’ lives.

They will also once again voice Iran’s complaint against the US' cruel sanctions that have hampered the imports of vital medicines, including those for the chemical victims, into Iran, Saaki added.

Approaching the annual conference, the UN Security Council on Friday reaffirmed its stance against chemical weapons, saying such weapons constitute a violation of international law.

The Council also condemned in the strongest possible terms the use of chemical weapons, emphasizing that any use of chemical weapons anywhere, at any time, by anyone, under any circumstance is unacceptable and a threat to international peace and security.

