Iran, Russia stress boosting cooperation within OPCW framework

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Gholamhossein Dehghani and Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Oleg Ryazantsev held a meeting in The Hauge, on the sidelines of the 24th Conference of the State Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention.

The officials underlined the need for all the OPCW member states’ cooperation to fulfill their responsibilities to the convention and counter those who possess chemical weapons and pose a threat to global peace and security.

The 24th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention opened in The Hague on Monday and will end on Friday.

On the sidelines of the conference, non-governmental organizations active in the field of assisting chemical weapons victims in Iran have set up an exhibition to show the latest developments in this regard.

Addressing the session on Monday, Dehghani called for the immediate destruction of chemical weapons and further supervision by OPCW over the annihilation of the US chemical weapons, as the sole country possessing such lethal weapons.

He then criticized meager international aid to victims of chemical attacks and dismissed as inhumane and shameful the unilateral US sanctions on Iran, which have caused problems in the way of providing the victims with the necessary medicine and medical treatment.

