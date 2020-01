He said, “with the coordination made in this regard, we are transferring bodies of the martyrs to the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Major General of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and Deputy Commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (the Hash al-Shaabi) Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes, who were separately leaving Baghdad airport in two cars were targeted and assassinated early hours of morning on Friday.

MNA/4814536