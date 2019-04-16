Iran's delegation meet with chairman of Oman Consultative Assembly

Iranian military officials, who are in Muscat to participate at the 15th joint military commission meeting of Iran and Oman, held talks with chairman of Oman’s Consultative Assembly Khalid Al Mawali, as well as chairman of the security and military commission of the Omani Consultative Assembly on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Khalid Al Mawali evaluated as desirable the level of parliamentary, political, economic and military cooperation between Iran and Oman, and said that Oman’s Consultative Assembly is ready to develop and consolidate relations in all aspects, especially in the fields of ​​military cooperation.

For his part, Armed Forces General Staff Deputy for International Affairs Gen. Ghadir Nezami, thanked Oman for sending humanitarian aid to flood-affected people in Iran, and highlighted the importance and position of the joint military commission on the development of relations based on national interests and security and shared goals.

The annual meeting of the Omani-Iranian joint military commission opened on Sunday at the venue of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Omani Sultanate in Muscat.

The ongoing five-day meeting, which marks the 15th joint commission of Iran-Oman military friendship, is chaired by the deputy head of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Ghadir Nezami and Assistant SAF Chief of Staff for Operations and Planning of Omani General Staff Brigadier Hamad bin Rashid al Balushi.

During the first day of the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of topics that would contribute to strengthening ties of the existing cooperation in military fields and international police cooperation between the armed forces of between the two friendly countries.

