Army’s Navy HQ moves from Tehran to Bandar Abbas

Commander of Iranian Army’s Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi inaugurated the new headquarters in the southern Iranian city on Thursday.

He said that the plan to move the Navy’s headquarters started some years ago with the guidance of the Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Khamenei so that the force would be closer to operational zones.

“A significant part of Navy HQ elements will be transferred [to Bandar Abbas] and the naval forces will be led with an increased focus,” he said.

Khanzadi said that this transfer “will increase the speed of operations and will allow the Navy to have more focus on waters.”

He noted that the measure will have various cultural, social, and economic effects in the region and will turn into a great capacity for the people of Hormozgan province. Capacities of the Navy will be accessible to local people which is a great development, he said.

Currently, three buildings with an area of 26,432 square meters have been established as the headquarters of Navy in Bandar Abbas in an area as big as 8,500 ha.

