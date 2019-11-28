Long-range drones to join Iran navy soon: Khanzadi

Making the remarks in a ceremony held to renew allegiance with the sublime ideals of the founding father of the Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini, Khanzadi added that the Iranian Navy owns 200,000-kilometer-range drones.

Elsewhere, he said that "Jamaran destroyers are improving day by day i.e. our 1,300-ton boats are to be converted into full and modern armaments."

He noted that the Persian Gulf is among the safest international waters, underling that the Red Sea is not secure.

"Today, the Islamic Republic is capable to be present in Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and also the Mexican Gulf [to ensure security]," the Iranian Admiral added.

Khanzadi said on Wednesday a state-of-the-art destroyer dubbed “Dena” will join the navy’s fleet in the coming months. Speaking to reporters, Khanzadi said Dena, which has been designed and manufactured by domestic military experts, will join the navy’s fleet in the Iranian month of Bahman (January 1, 2020 – February 19).

