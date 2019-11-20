Iran Navy keeping an eye on ‘insecure’ Red Sea: Cmdr. Khanzadi

“Due to the current special security conditions in the Red Sea region, and insecurities caused by terrorist activities that threaten our shipping lines, the Iranian Navy has been giving serious attention to this region as an insecure body of water,” Commander of Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said on Wednesday.

He added that so far, the Navy has dispatched as many as 64 fleets to international waters in a bid to defend the country’s interests.

“In addition to the fleets that made occasional voyages to the region in the past, there are two fleets, 63 and 64, which have a permanent and constant presence in the Red Sea all the way to Suez Canal to provide security for our shipping lines,” he added.

Back in October, an Iranian oil tanker, christened The Sabiti, came under attacks by two missiles fired from an unknown location in the Red Sea.

The incident was the latest involving oil tankers in the Red Sea and Persian Gulf region, a vital waterway linking oil-producing countries to world markets.

MNA/4776705