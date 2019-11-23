Iranian Navy to equip all destroyers with VLS: chief

“The operations to install VLS on Dena and Damavand destroyers are underway, and the systems will be tested in the near future,” Rear Admiral Khanzadi said on Saturday.

Referring to the remarks of Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who put emphasis on enhancing the country’s defensive capabilities in all spheres, including the strategic marine sector, the navy chief said, such developments will not be limited to Damavand and Dena.

“All Navy destroyers will be equipped with the same system in the future,” he added.

VLS is an advanced system for holding and firing missiles on mobile naval platforms, such as surface ships and submarines.

