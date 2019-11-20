JCPOA joint commission meeting expected in December: Ulyanov

"Apparently, a meeting at the level of political directors will be held this year," Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik on Monday.

"I understand that the meeting might take place at the beginning of December," he added.

The deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, came about in Vienna in July 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 group of states — the US, the UK, France, Russia, and China plus Germany. It lifted nuclear-related sanctions against Tehran, which, in turn, voluntarily changed some aspects of its nuclear energy program.

The US, however, left the accord last May and reinstated the sanctions. The European deal partners, meanwhile, bowed to Washington’s pressure after they failed to honor their obligation to protect the Iranian economy in the face of America’s “toughest ever” bans.

In response, Iran has initiated different steps in reducing its obligations under the accord this since May to push the other parties to the deal to make efforts to salvage the deal.

