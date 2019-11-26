Iranian nuclear issue has reached a critical stage: China

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the comments in his weekly press conference on November 26, 2019.

He referred to the December 6 meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Joint Commission, as it has been announced by the spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry.

"The Iranian nuclear issue has come to a critical stage," Shuang said, adding "China maintains close communication with other parties to the JCPOA on upholding and implementing the deal. We will attend the upcoming Joint Commission meeting."

"China holds that full and effective implementation of the JCPOA is the only viable way to ease tensions over the Iranian nuclear issue. We hope this meeting will help all parties consolidate the political consensus of upholding the JCPOA, work out fulfillment issues through consultation, and explore effective means of implementation, in particular with regards to restoring the balance of rights and obligations of all parties," the Chinese spokesman added.

KI/FNA13980905001265