Iran, Japan FMs discuss JCPOA, intl. developments

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Mohammad Javad Zarif and Toshimitsu Motegi have conferred on a range of issues including the latest status of JCPOA and regional and international developments.

According to Japan's state television NHK, Motegi has called on Iran to avoid any measures that would weaken the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The Japanese minister also said that Tokyo will continue its diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Zarif has said that the economic benefits which the other parties of the nuclear deal promised Iran have not materialized yet with the US, in particular, trying to undermine the JCPOA.

Zarif also said that Tehran intended to expand relations with Tokyo.

