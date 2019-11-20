France voices regret over US decision to end waivers for Fordow

According to a press release by the French Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, the ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said France regrets the US decision to end the sanctions waiver for the Fordow nuclear facility in the middle of next month that was intended to facilitate civil projects at the site.

“Preserving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA) directly contributes to peace and international security and to regional stability,” she said, adding “France therefore intends to pursue its efforts – in close cooperation with its partners – to support the agreement and establish conditions to facilitate a de-escalation in tensions.”

Without noting the failure on the part of the European signatories to comply with their commitments to the JCPOA, she said that “France calls on Iran to comply fully with the agreement without delay.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that Washington will end the sanctions wavier related to Iran's Fordow nuclear facility in the middle of next month.

"President [Hassan] Rouhani recently announced that Iran will begin uranium enrichment activities at the Fordow facility. Therefore, the United States will terminate the sanctions waiver related to the nuclear facility at Fordow, effective December 15th, 2019," he told a briefing on Monday.

His comments came more than a week after Iran announced the resumption of uranium enrichment at Fordow as part of its measure to reduce commitments to the 2015 nuclear deal after the US’ withdrawal and other signatories’ failure to fulfill their obligations.

