Bilateral ties, regional security on agenda of Pakistani Army commander on Iran visit

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said this afternoon that the Pakistani Army commander General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in Tehran on Monday at the head of the high ranking military and security delegation and he is planned to meet consult with some Iranian officials.

Mousavi added the Pakistani army commander will hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Zarif tomorrow.

A variety of bilateral and security issues, especially in the fields of border and regional cooperation will be discussed and exchanged views upon in the meetings.

