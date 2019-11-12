Iran biggest missile power in Middle East: top cmdr.

"Today, the Islamic Republic has reached sustainable power in various military areas and also gained great achievements in the field of soft war,” Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said during a visit to the latest achievements of Iran’s Basij (volunteer) Force on Tuesday.

Some of the major achievements include the promotion of the 1979 Islamic Revolution’s ideals and its resistance against the world’s oppressors, he added.

The top commander paid tribute to late Hassan Tehrani Moghaddam, saying Iran has become the biggest missile power in the region due to the selfless efforts of such people.

Tehrani Moghaddam was an Iranian military officer in the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and known as the father of Iran's missile program. He died on 12 November 2011 in an explosion at IRGC military base west of Tehran.

Major General Bagheri said the Islamic Republic has also managed to reveal the true face of the global arrogant powers, especially the US government, in the past years, thanks to its increased power and position in the region.

Iran’s defense sector has seen many great achievements made by Iranian engineers during recent years. Tehran has repeatedly announced that its military power is just aimed at defending the country against threats and does not present any threat to others.

