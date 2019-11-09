Armed Forces unveils homegrown ‘Kian-700’ tank transporter

Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri was accompanied by the Army commander Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi during the unveiling that took place on Saturday at Shahid Zarharn optimization and modernization center.

The ‘Kian-700’ tank transporter is equipped with a 700 hp engine, and enjoys the capability of pulling weights as heavy as 200 tons, and carrying two extremely heavy 60-ton ‘Soleiman-3’ tanks.

The transporter itself weighs 17,700kg, and comes with 3+1 axel and 12 gears.

