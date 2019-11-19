Iran, Pakistan army chiefs discuss bilateral coop. in Tehran

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who is in Tehran to meet with Iranian officials, met and held talks with Commander of Iran's Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi on Monday morning.

Mousavi said that the two countries enjoy many religious commonalities and have had cooperation in different fields from the distant past.

He noted that Iranian and Pakistani armies have numerous cooperation in different areas such as the exchange of students and holding educational programs, hoping that these relations would further enhance in the future.

For his part, the Pakistani commander welcomed bilateral relations with Iran saying that his force is ready to boost cooperation with the Iranian Army in various fields.

He said that the two countries have shared interests and are facing common threats that require the two countries to increase interaction.

The two officials discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in many areas such as border security.

Heading a high-ranking military and security delegation, the Pakistani Army commander arrived in Tehran on Monday. General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting on Monday with Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Force Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri. He is also slated to hold a meeting with Foreign Minister Zarif.

MNA/ 4775631