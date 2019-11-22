Any enemy move to be quickly identified, ‘nipped in the bud’: Cmdr. Yazdi

He made the remarks on Fri. and pointed to the remarks by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on this issue that “the Armed Forces should be vigilant against ‘sedition’ waged by enemies against the country and should be prepared to confront seditious activities.”

He then pointed to the problems in Iraq, Lebanon and Syria in the recent years and added, “a glance at regional countries and the problems occurred in these countries shows how Americans sowed the seeds of discord among these countries.”

In Iran, there is also concern that the United States may want to take such seditious moves due to the economic problems overshadowing the country, he said, adding, “of course, the noble nation of Islamic Iran differs from the people of other countries, as Iranian people trust the officials and Leader of the Islamic Revolution and can overcome the curretn difficulties.”

