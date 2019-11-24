  1. Politics
Over 1 tons of illicit drugs busted in Iran’s Saravan

TEHRAN, Nov. 24 (MNA) – The police forces of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran, have seized 1.328 tons of narcotics in Saravan.

Police Deputy Chief of Sistan and Balouchestan province General Ahmad Taheri said on Sunday that some 1,328 kilograms of different drugs were seized during clashes between the police forces and smugglers attempting to smuggle the drugs into the country through Saravan borders.

Two cars were seized in this operation, in addition to confiscation of 1,326 kilograms of opium and 2 kilograms of heroin, he added.

According to Taheri, one smuggler has been arrested in this regard and handed over to the judicial officials.

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

