'Leakage' wins best feature at Dublin Independent Filmfest.

Iravanian's debut feature is about a middle-aged woman whose body leaks crude oil, which on the one hand is empowering her, and on the other hand, it is bringing uncertainty and paranoia to her life. After certain events, the oil is gradually trivialized and it is just there to solve some small family issues.

The film took home the best feature film award of the second edition of Dublin Independent Film Festival in Ireland, which took place throughout the 1st of November 2019.

The festival's aim is to discover new talent, films and filmmakers with potential, and its program focuses on independent films of different genres, with no limitations on length, style or country of origin, according to the event's website.

