Two Iranian titles go to intl. filmfests. in Italy, Switzerland

The Iranian short film ‘Scallop’ written and directed by Ali Kargar has made it into the lineup of the Fiorenzo Serra film festival in Italy.

With a poetic and subtle glance, ‘Scallop’ highlights the dilemma and drying up of surface water.

The 4th edition of the Fiorenzo Serra Film Festival aims to promote the production of films that can contribute to the awareness of ethnographic cultural realities through the audiovisual medium and pursues the objective of protecting and implementing, in a scientific and systematic manner, national and foreign audiovisual productions concerning the ethnographic, archaeological, historical, cultural-linguistic and environmental heritages.

‘The Hunt’ directed by Masoud Kazerouni, will participate at the Momòhill Film Fair in Switzerland. It is the story of 2 smugglers and a fishing net stealer.

Momòhill Film Fair is the new film-festival reality of Switzerland founded in autumn 2018. The first edition of the Momòhill Film Fair will be held on 13-16 November 2019.

