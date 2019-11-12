Iranian actress wins at Italian film fest.

Directed by Farhad Delaram, ‘Tattoo’ is about a young girl who wants to renew her driver’s license but she is sent to the traffic police center for her tattoos.

A 2019 production, the 15-minute-long film has won several awards earlier this year.

It won the Golden Owl for best short film at the 19th Tirana International Film Festival, Albania’s Academy Awards short films qualifying event, and the Crystal Bear for best short in the Generation 14plus section of the 69th Berlin International Film Festival.

Besides Valian in the leading role, Alireza Sanifar, Anahita Eghbalnejad, Mojtaba Fallahi and Pouria Shakibaei play in the film.

The SIFF is a festival for short films taking place in Sulmona, Italy. it celebrates young cinema from all around the world with a selection of new works from emerging directors and passionate storytellers with unique visions.

The event also presents a range of special initiatives included film workshop, retrospectives, non-competitive feature films screening, concerts and exhibitions.

