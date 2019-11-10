'Mr. Deer' wins awards at 2 intl. film festivals

'Mr. Deer’ is a 20-minute stop motion animation which utilizes the puppet technique to narrate a story set in an unknown time, in a ruined subway station which is similar to those in modern European societies. People in this society have animal faces and have forgotten humanity.

The short animated film directed by Mojtaba Mousavi won the best short film award at the 10th edition of London Iranian Film Festival held in the British capital from 25 to 30 October 2019.

It also won the special award of Banjaluka International Animated Film Festival in Bosnia and Herzegovina, held on 24-28 October 2019.

'Mr. Deer' will be taking part at the Religion Today Film Festival in Italy from 9-17 November, as well as Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival aka PÖFF in Estonia, slated for 19-27 November.

MS/4767918