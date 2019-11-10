‘Birthday Party’ goes to US Short Short Story Filmfest.

‘Birthday Party’ is a story about a girl, Elham who is preparing for her birthday and tells her dreams to her friends.

The Short Short Story Film Festival is a competitive international festival of films that tell a story in under six minutes.

For 2019, the 13th edition of the festival takes place in Providence, Rhode Island, USA, on Saturday, 30th November.

The Short Short Story Film Festival celebrates brevity in filmmaking, with films from across the globe, both live-action and animated.

