9 November 2019 - 10:43

Araghchi discusses regional developments with Russian diplomat

TEHRAN, Nov 09 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov met in Moscow on Friday.

The two diplomats discussed the latest developments in Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon and the situation in the Palestinian territories, The Russian foreign ministry said.

"During a confidential exchange of opinions on the situation taking shape in the Middle East, the parties attached primary significance to the development of the situation in Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon and the state of affairs in the Palestinian territories," it added.

Araghchi and Bogdanov also addressed the situation in the Persian Gulf region in the context of the Hormuz Peace Initiative (HOPE) proposed by Iran and a collective security concept proposed earlier by Russia.

"Based on the outcomes of the conversation, the parties acknowledged the importance of continuing to maintain close foreign policy coordination on relevant regional problems between Moscow and Tehran," The ministry added.

