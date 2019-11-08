  1. Politics
8 November 2019 - 12:25

Deputy FM Araghchi arrives in Moscow to attend non-proliferation conf.

TEHRAN, Nov. 08 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has landed in the Russian capital to attend the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference titled Nuclear Energy, Disarmament and Nonproliferation.

Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister, arrived in Moscow on Friday morning to take part in the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference titled Nuclear Energy, Disarmament and Nonproliferation. 

Araghchi is planned to attend a special panel on Iran nuclear agreement or the so-called JCPOA to detail the latest developments revolving around the deal tomorrow. 

Some 250 high-level representatives from 40 countries and prominent international organizations, including the International Atomic Energy Agency, will attend the event.

