Iran to move forward reducing JCPOA commitments if conditions not changed

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi made the remarks on Fri. on the sidelines of 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference titled ‘Nuclear Energy, Disarmament and Nonproliferation’ and said, “interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran is much more important than maintaining a deal.”

No country can cast doubt on Iran’s goodwill in maintaining the nuclear deal, known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Araghchi added.

At the same time, no country doubts that if Iran does not take advantage of interests of JCPOA, it will continue to reduce its commitments under the deal, he emphasized.

He further noted that maintaining interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran is more important than maintaining a deal, adding, “Islamic Republic of Iran has shown its goodwill to live up to JCPOA commitments on the one hand and has clarified to reduce its commitments in case of lack of fulfillment of other countries [involved in nuclear talks] to abide by their commitments on the other hand.”

Islamic Republic of Iran has given enough chance to the European countries involved in nuclear talks to live up to their commitments under JCPOA and if conditions are not changed, Iran will move forwards with further reduction of its commitments, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi pointed to the isolation of US in international arena and added, “many countries participating in this international conference condemn US unilateralism.”

Nonproliferation Conference titled ‘Nuclear Energy, Disarmament and Nonproliferation’ kicked off in Moscow today in the presence of senior officials and dignitaries from 40 countries in the world and some important international institutions including the United Nations, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and will run until three days.

