US fleet presence in Persian Gulf causes insecurity

He made the remarks in a press conference on Sunday in Zahedan, Sistan, and Baluchestan, the southeastern province of Iran.

The nations of the countries located at the north and south of the Persian Gulf are deeply unhappy with the presence of the US fleet in the Persian Gulf and demand leaving of the US fleet from the region, he said, adding that the presence of the US warships in the Persian Gulf has caused insecurity in the region.

The ominous American, Hebrew, and Takfiri triangles have undermined the security of all countries in the world, especially in the Persian Gulf region, Rezaie mentioned.

The presence of the US in Islamic countries in the world caused destruction and sedition, he added.

He went on to say that some countries in the region should remember the fate of Muammar al-Gaddafi, Saddam Hussein, Hosni Mubarak, and Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and not to follow US policies.

There is a very good relationship between Iran and the neighboring countries of the Persian Gulf, especially the UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait, he highlighted.

Iran has had many meetings with the UAE Border Commander and reached very good agreements at the national and regional level, Iranian Border Commander added.

Iran has very good relations with Turkey and the border problems with this country have been resolved through various interactions and meetings in the last 2 years, he noted.

According to the commander, Iran has also good relations with Turkmenistan and the Azerbaijan Republic, as well as Afghanistan.

MNA/4768026