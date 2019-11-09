Tangible progress in Syria result of Russia, Turkey, Iran's leading role: Lavrov

"Tangible progress has been made recently in this area. Obviously, the leading role is played by the Astana format countries (Russia, Turkey and Iran)," Sergey Lavrov told the Media Max website during an interview in response to the question "what can you say about the progress of the Syrian political settlement process?"

Speaking about the situation on the ground in the northeast Syria, he said "I would like to note the agreements signed following the talks between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on October 22 on measures designed to facilitate de-escalation of tensions in the northeast of Syria. The Russia-Turkey memorandum became a major step towards restoring Syria’s territorial integrity."

With regard to Syria's return to Arab League, the top Russian diplomat said "obviously, Syria’s return to the 'Arab family' is called upon to become an inalienable part of the final settlement of the Syrian crisis. I am referring to the restoration of Syria’s membership in the League of Arab States. We believe this issue is long overdue."

MNA/PR