Iranian nation not fear of any threat, pressure

Under the auspices of the Islamic Revolution, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to foil malicious objectives orchestrated by enemies against the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fronts.

He made the remarks in a local ceremony on Thu. and emphasized, “relying upon its military might, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to take advantage of its utmost power for disappointing and frustrating enemies in all fronts.”

Bagheri pointed to the recent incidents in the region and added, “enemy thinks that it can undermine and weaken the power of Islam and axis of resistance through sowing seeds of discord and creating armed terrorist groups among Muslims but the courage combatants of Islamic Resistance Front showed that Islamic Republic of Iran does not dear of these threats and pressures.”

He pointed to the situation in Lebanon and Iraq and added, “the grand Marja and Iraqi and Lebanese people with their wisdom confronted conspiracies waged by enemies against these two countries.”

MA/IRN83544938