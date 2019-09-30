"Enemies have found out Iran has capability, readiness and determination to face them"

“Thanks to God, today a sustainable and solid deterrence has been created against the enemy’s conspiracies and any aggression against the Islamic Iran, and the enemies have realized that Islamic Iran has the ability, preparedness, will, and courage to confront and defend its ideals, land, and its people,” Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said in a ceremony attended by the IRGC officials and commanders on Monday.

Bagheri also referred to the re-imposition of US economic sanctions on the country after its illegal withdrawal from the nuclear deal, expressing his happiness with the ‘active resistance’ approach that country has adopted in the face of enemies’ plots over the past 5 months.

He called for continuing Iran’s steps to reduce its nuclear commitments, saying “commitment for commitment makes sense.”

The Iranian military chief added that despite the US conspiracies and pressures, Iran continues its leadership over the Axis of Resistance in the region, noting that “today, the Islamic Republic of Iran bears the responsibility for the security and stability of the region and plays a key role in this area; it is not seeking hostility, plundering, aggression, war and insecurity, and through pursuing regional cooperation path, we are moving towards peace and tranquility.”

