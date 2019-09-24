Any aggression on Iran to result in 'destruction, captivity' of aggressors, warns chief cmdr.

“We have repeatedly told our enemies that we will stand strong against acts of aggression and the same response that was given to the intruding [American] drone, and intruding UK fleet and ship will be given to any other aggressor. Result of aggression against Iran will be destruction and captivity,” Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said on Tuesday while addressing the Parliament’s open session.

Bagheri came to the Parliament on Tuesday on the occasion of Sacred Defense Week which marks the start of Saddam regime’s aggression against Iran 39 years ago.

Bagheri’s remarks came as tensions have raised in the region following Yemeni’s attacks at Saudi oil facilities which were a retaliation of Saudi-led coalition’s strikes against the Arab country in the past 4 years.

The commander described the Sacred Defense as an invaluable asset for the country, noting that the Iranian nation proved in those years that they will stand tall against any form of aggression.

“European countries which do not honor their commitments under JCPOA and issue statements, are the very countries which supported dangerous aggressors like Saddam,” he said in an apparent reaction to the recent E3 statement which blames Iran for Aramco attacks in Saudi Arabia.

He went on to say that Iran has no animosity with any of its neighbors, adding, “Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which are leading conspiracies against us in the region, are Islamic countries and have lost their path. They should return to the path of Islam and come closer to Iran. That is when we will have a secure and prospering region.”

