Any aggression to bring a total fiasco to enemies: Iran military chief

Iran military chief made the remarks on an inspection visit to the Army Air Force, during which he stressed that Iran military might has created an effective deterrence against enemies.

“If nothing happen sand any offensive does not take place, it is simply because of the effective deterrence against these threats,” Bagheri said.

“The enemy must know that if it attacks the borders of the Islamic homeland, it will face a united nation circling their leader with a strong and capable armed force,” the Chief of general staff of Iranian armed forces said.

He referred to the criminal US and the murderous regime of Israel as two ache foes of the Iranian nation.

He added “any confrontation will inevitably result in heavy casualties, destruction of equipment and a total fiasco and the gains of such an offensive will not be comparable with its costs.”

The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran have no eye on the resources and an inch of the soil of their neighbors, the Iranian military chief further added.

